StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Computacenter lifted its guidance on full-year profit as positive performance had continued through year end thanks to a boost from acquisitions.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year was now expected to be in excess of £195 million.
Revenue grew by 8% and by 3%, when the effect of the recent acquisitions made in November are excluded.
Final results for the year ended 31 December 2020 were expected to be published on 16 March 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
