StockMarketWire.com - Information systems and transport technical services group Journeo said it had received purchase orders worth £1.3 million from a Northern Transport Partnership to supply its advanced public transport information Systems.
The order was part of tranche 2, announced on 10 December 2019, of the transforming cities fund and included the supply of the company's latest double-sided thin-film transistor display systems.
Approximately £1 million was expected to be delivered in the current financial year, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: