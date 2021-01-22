StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelets based products maker Directa Plus said its contract with OMV Petrom had been extended and increased following positive results.
The initial value of the contract was €150,000 - of which €75,000 was delivered and invoiced in 2020 - and had now been increased to up to €410,000, with the balance of which was expected to be fulfilled by June 2021, the company said.
The contract, initially awarded in July 2019, was for the provision of decontamination and oil recovery services using the company's proprietary Grafysorber technology.
'The extension has been agreed on the basis of the positive results to date of the Grafysorber technology,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: