StockMarketWire.com - Toy company Character said it would meet current market expectations after 'buoyant' Christmas trading period boosted sales.
Sales increased over 30% against the comparable period in 2019, with UK sales for the four months to 31 December 2020 up 25% over the same period in 2019.
All its major brands and hero lines had sold exceptionally well, the company said.
Profit in the first half of the year ended 28 February, would be significantly higher than a year ago, while the second half year was expected to be 'challenging due to the continuance of the lockdowns, restrictions and the continuing effect that the logistical difficulties are having on freight rates from the Far East,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: