StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer MySale has reported first-half trading ahead of management expectations after positive trading momentum continued.
It said group EBITDA for the six-month period to 31 December 2020 is trading ahead of management expectations at A$2.5 million, an improvement of A$6,1 million from the A$3.6 million loss in the prior year period.
Group revenues were A$63.3 million, up 14% on the prior year period, excluding discontinued channels, reflecting the changes made to its operating model and the increased focus on its 'ANZ First' strategy and inventory light marketplace platform.
Its cash balance at 31 December 2020 was A$15.8 million.
Chief executive Carl Jackson said: 'We have made excellent progress in the last six months and are beginning to see the benefits of our 'ANZ First' strategy come through.
'The board remains very confident about the group's attractive positioning as an off-price specialist, with a clear customer offering built around MYSALE Solutions.'
At 9:13am: [LON:MYSL] Mysale Group Plc share price was 0p at 10.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: