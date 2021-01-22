StockMarketWire.com - Advanced Oncotherapy said it would rase £5.9 million gross through a direct subscription and a placing of a total of 14,783,540 shares at a discount.
The placing price of 40p per share representing a discount of 2.1% on the closing to the average closing middle market price of a share over the past 30-day period.
At 9:15am: [LON:AVO] Advanced Oncotherapy PLC share price was 0p at 30.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
