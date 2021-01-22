StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Vast Resources has appointed Marcus Brewster as the new general manager of its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania.
Brewster will start in the new role on 1 March 2021 and will be responsible for leading the development of Baita Plai, as well as providing mentoring and training to further develop personnel.
The company said that production and sales of concentrate at the mine are in line with expectations.
Chief executive Andrew Prelea said: 'We are delighted to welcome Marcus Brewster to the team as we continue to make demonstrable progress in the ramp up to achieve peak production at Baita Plai in 2021 as well as continue to further confirm the mine's enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8m tonnes.'
Brewster has previously held senior operational management positions at Hummingbird Resources, Endeavour Mining and Nordgold & Gold Fields.
At 9:53am: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
