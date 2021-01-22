StockMarketWire.com - China Nonferrous Gold said it had entered a new loan agreement with China CITIC Bank Corporation for a credit facility of up to CNY 300 million, which was equivalent to US$46.37m at the current exchange rate.
The CITIC loan facility ws for a maximum of 12 months and repayable 12 months from first drawdown.
The terms of the CITIC Loan included an annual interest rate at 2.70% plus 6 month LIBOR.
'Approximately US$20m of the CITIC loan is expected to be drawn down shortly and will be used for the replacement of CCB Macau loan of US $20m which is due in January 2021,' the company said.
At 9:58am: [LON:CNG] China Nonferrous Gold Limited Ord Usd0.0001 share price was 0p at 10.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
