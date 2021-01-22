StockMarketWire.com - Blackstone Loan Financing said it had declared a dividend of €0.025 per ordinary share relating to the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020.
This dividend was payable on 5 March 2021 to shareholders on the company's share register as at the close of business on 5 February 2021, and the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 4 February 2021.
At 10:01am: [LON:BGLF] BlackstoneGSO Loan Financing share price was 0p at 0.67p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
