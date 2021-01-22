StockMarketWire.com - S-Ventures has acquired We Love Purely, a healthy snack brand, for £167,000.
The company has acquired the 75.1% majority stake with a price of £137,000 of 9p per share along with a cash payment of £30,000.
The £30,000 sum has been made to repay an outstanding loan for We Love Purely.
Under the S-Venture umbrella We love Purely, a healthy snacking brand, will develop its product range. It's existing management team will remain.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
