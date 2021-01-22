StockMarketWire.com - GCM Resources appointed COO Gary Lye to its board as executive director with immediate effect.
Lye is also CEO of GCM's subsidiary, Asia Energy Corporation.
A qualified geologist and geotechnical, Lye has over 45 years' international experience in the mining industry.
He had previously held senior mining positions, including strategic mine development manager with Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines at their Super Pit operations in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, and as manager of Mining Research for CRA in Perth, Western Australia.
CEO of GCM, Datuk Michael Tang PJN said: 'I would like welcome Gary's appointment to enhance the functionality of the Board and with his wealth of experience and knowledge of GCM's history, the Project and working in Bangladesh, he will continue to be a valuable asset to the future of the Company and Project.'
At 1:23pm: [LON:GCM] GCM Resources PLC share price was 0p at 11p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: