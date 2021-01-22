StockMarketWire.com - Lloyd's has hired Aviva managing director Patrick Tiernan for the newly created role of chief of markets.
In his new role Tiernan will oversee market performance and distribution.
At Aviva he was managing director of UK commercial lines and global corporate and speciality. He was also previously CFO of Aviva Insurance.
Prior to this his career included spells as group COO at Starstone Insurance and CEO of Zurich's Centrally Managed Business.
Lloyd's CEO John Neal said: 'Our overarching priorities of performance, digitalisation, culture, together with a new 'purpose' pillar, are paramount and drive everything we do in the Corporation and across the market. Patrick will progress these priorities to deliver the impact and results we need right across the market from customer and distribution, through to underwriting business and oversight.'
