StockMarketWire.com - AIB Group and Allied Irish Banks have appointed Fergal O'Dwyer as an independent non-executive director.
O'Dwyer had previously been at DCC which he joined in 1989. There, he was appointed to its board in 2000, where he was an executive director in the role of chief financial officer, before retiring in 2020.
Joining with immediate effect, he will also be part of the board's audit committee.
Brendan McDonagh, AIB deputy chairman, said: 'We are delighted to announce Fergal's appointment to the Board. Fergal is a well-known and respected Irish business leader who was central to the steady and impressive growth of one of Ireland's most successful listed companies throughout his extensive career there.'
