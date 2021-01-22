StockMarketWire.com - Lycaremit has entered a strategic partnership with Wari to offer its remittance services to more markets.
Remittance provider Lycaremit, part of the Lyca Group, will use Wari's technology to offer access to low-cost fund transfers across 30 African countries, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East.
Wari services will be available online immediately to Lyca customers via WhatsApp Messenger and with a mobile app which is to be launched imminently.
Users will be able to credit any bank account of mobile wallet.
Kabirou Mbodje, CEO of Wari said that the partnership will offer: 'foreign communities who support their families back in their countries of origin and is aligned with our goal of ensuring that financial and digital services accessible to all."
Lycaremit plans to roll out its service globally in the coming year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
