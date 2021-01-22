StockMarketWire.com - Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled all Australian and European operations, as Covid-19 continues to impact its business.
Australian and European cruises will not resume until at least 19th May.
Elsewhere, Carnival is also extending its pause on US departures until 30th April.
Booked guests and travel agents are being notified directly of the cancellations and their options for a future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.
Christine Duffy, President, said: 'Our guests and travel agent partners continue to express their loyalty to Carnival and their desire to get back on our ships as soon as they can, and we are heartened by the booking demand and activity we continue to see.'
