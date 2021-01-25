CA
28/01/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
28/01/2021 13:30 building permits
29/01/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
29/01/2021 13:30 GDP
CH
28/01/2021 07:00 trade balance
CN
27/01/2021 03:00 industrial profit
DE
27/01/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
28/01/2021 13:00 CPI
29/01/2021 07:00 GDP - 1st release
29/01/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
ES
26/01/2021 08:00 PPI
29/01/2021 08:00 GDP
29/01/2021 08:00 retail sales
29/01/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
28/01/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
29/01/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
FR
27/01/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
28/01/2021 07:45 housing starts
29/01/2021 06:30 GDP - first estimate
29/01/2021 07:45 PPI
IE
28/01/2021 11:00 retail sales
IT
27/01/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
28/01/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
28/01/2021 09:00 business confidence survey
29/01/2021 09:00 PPI
JP
27/01/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
27/01/2021 23:50 preliminary retail sales
28/01/2021 00:30 detailed import & export statistics
28/01/2021 23:30 labour force survey
28/01/2021 23:50 preliminary industrial production
29/01/2021 01:00 steel imports & exports statistics
29/01/2021 05:00 construction orders
29/01/2021 05:00 housing starts
29/01/2021 05:00 consumer confidence survey
UK
26/01/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
26/01/2021 11:00 CBI Distributive Trades Survey
US
26/01/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
26/01/2021 14:00 monthly house price index
26/01/2021 15:00 Richmond Fed business activity survey
26/01/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
26/01/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
27/01/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
27/01/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
27/01/2021 15:30 GfK consumer climate survey
27/01/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
28/01/2021 13:30 jobless claims
28/01/2021 13:30 advance economic indicators report
28/01/2021 13:30 GDP
28/01/2021 15:00 new residential sales
28/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
29/01/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
29/01/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
29/01/2021 15:00 pending home sales index
