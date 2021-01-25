Interim Result
26/01/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
26/01/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
27/01/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
28/01/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
28/01/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
28/01/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
28/01/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
29/01/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
01/02/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
02/02/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
02/02/2021 Nwf Group PLC (NWF)
Final Result
26/01/2021 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)
27/01/2021 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)
28/01/2021 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)
01/02/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
02/02/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
02/02/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
02/02/2021 Idox PLC (IDOX)
AGM / EGM
26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
27/01/2021 Critical Metals Plc Ord Gbp0.005 (CRTM)
27/01/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
27/01/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
28/01/2021 Sunrise Resources PLC (SRES)
28/01/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
28/01/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
28/01/2021 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)
28/01/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
28/01/2021 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)
28/01/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)
28/01/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
29/01/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)
29/01/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)
29/01/2021 Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ)
29/01/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
29/01/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
29/01/2021 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)
29/01/2021 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)
29/01/2021 Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS)
29/01/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
29/01/2021 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
29/01/2021 Nostra Terra Oil And Gas Company PLC (NTOG)
31/01/2021 Infrastrata PLC (INFA)
01/02/2021 San Leon Energy PLC (SLE)
01/02/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)
02/02/2021 Jpmorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC (JII)
Trading Statement
26/01/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
26/01/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
26/01/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
26/01/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
26/01/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
27/01/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
27/01/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
28/01/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
28/01/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
28/01/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
29/01/2021 Stenprop Limited (STP)
29/01/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
01/02/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
Ex-Dividend
26/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ)
26/01/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
28/01/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
28/01/2021 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)
28/01/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
28/01/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
28/01/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
28/01/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)
28/01/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)
28/01/2021 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
28/01/2021 Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (IVI)
28/01/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
28/01/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
28/01/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
28/01/2021 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)
28/01/2021 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)
29/01/2021 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)
29/01/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
29/01/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
29/01/2021 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
29/01/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
29/01/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
29/01/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
29/01/2021 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
29/01/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
29/01/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
29/01/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
29/01/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
29/01/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
29/01/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
