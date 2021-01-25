Interim Result

26/01/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

26/01/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

27/01/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)

28/01/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)

28/01/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)

28/01/2021 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

28/01/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)

29/01/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

01/02/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

02/02/2021 Nwf Group PLC (NWF)

02/02/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)

03/02/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)

04/02/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)

04/02/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

09/02/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)

09/02/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)

10/02/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)

10/02/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)

10/02/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

10/02/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

11/02/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)

11/02/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)



Final Result

26/01/2021 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)

27/01/2021 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)

28/01/2021 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)

01/02/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)

02/02/2021 Idox PLC (IDOX)

02/02/2021 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)

02/02/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)

04/02/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)

09/02/2021 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)

09/02/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

09/02/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)

09/02/2021 Amino Technologies PLC (AMO)

10/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

11/02/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

11/02/2021 Relx PLC (REL)

11/02/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

12/02/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)



AGM / EGM

26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)

27/01/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

27/01/2021 Critical Metals Plc Ord Gbp0.005 (CRTM)

27/01/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

28/01/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

28/01/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)

28/01/2021 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)

28/01/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)

28/01/2021 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)

28/01/2021 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)

28/01/2021 Sunrise Resources PLC (SRES)

28/01/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

29/01/2021 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)

29/01/2021 Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ)

29/01/2021 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)

29/01/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)

29/01/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)

29/01/2021 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

29/01/2021 Avingtrans PLC (AVG)

29/01/2021 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)

29/01/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)

29/01/2021 Nostra Terra Oil And Gas Company PLC (NTOG)

29/01/2021 Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS)

31/01/2021 Infrastrata PLC (INFA)

01/02/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)

01/02/2021 San Leon Energy PLC (SLE)

02/02/2021 Jpmorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC (JII)

03/02/2021 Stobart Group LD (STOB)

03/02/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

03/02/2021 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)

03/02/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

04/02/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)

04/02/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)

04/02/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)

04/02/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)

04/02/2021 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)

04/02/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)

04/02/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)

05/02/2021 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

05/02/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

05/02/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

05/02/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)

05/02/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

05/02/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)

05/02/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

05/02/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)

08/02/2021 Actual Experience Plc (ACT)

08/02/2021 Blue Star Capital PLC (BLU)

08/02/2021 Pensana Rare Earths Plc Ord 0.001 (PRE)

08/02/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)

09/02/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)

09/02/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)

09/02/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)

09/02/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)

10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

10/02/2021 Tharisa Plc (THS)

10/02/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

10/02/2021 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)

10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)

10/02/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)

10/02/2021 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)

11/02/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)

11/02/2021 Calisen PLC (CLSN)

11/02/2021 Coral Products PLC (CRU)

11/02/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)

11/02/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)

11/02/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

12/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)

12/02/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)

12/02/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

12/02/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)

12/02/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)

12/02/2021 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)

12/02/2021 Red Rock Resources PLC (RRR)



Trading Statement

26/01/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)

26/01/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)

26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)

26/01/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

26/01/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)

26/01/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)

27/01/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

27/01/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

28/01/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)

28/01/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

28/01/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

29/01/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)

29/01/2021 Stenprop Limited (STP)

01/02/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)

03/02/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

04/02/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

05/02/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)

08/02/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

09/02/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)

10/02/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

10/02/2021 Grainger PLC (GRI)

11/02/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

11/02/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)

12/02/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)

12/02/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)



Ex-Dividend

26/01/2021 Jpmorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ)

26/01/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)

28/01/2021 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

28/01/2021 Nb Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI)

28/01/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

28/01/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)

28/01/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)

28/01/2021 Victrex PLC (VCT)

28/01/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)

28/01/2021 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)

28/01/2021 Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (IVI)

28/01/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

28/01/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)

28/01/2021 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)

28/01/2021 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)

28/01/2021 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)

29/01/2021 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)

29/01/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

29/01/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

29/01/2021 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)

29/01/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)

29/01/2021 Total Produce PLC (TOT)

29/01/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

29/01/2021 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)

29/01/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)

29/01/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)

29/01/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

29/01/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)

29/01/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)

29/01/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)



