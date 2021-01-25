StockMarketWire.com - Payments company Network International reiterated that it had found 'no evidence of wrongdoing' at DPO, a company that it recently acquired with connections to Wirecard executive Dietmar Knoechelmann.
The company said it had published on its website answers to frequently asked questions, providing final responses to issues raised in a critical report in December by short-seller ShadowFall Research.
'Therefore, we will not be publishing further responses to matters raised which we consider immaterial, factually inaccurate, historical, or that have already been addressed in our investor communications,' Network International said.
Chairman Ron Kalifa added: 'Integrity is central to all that we do at Network International and we refute the concerns against the company.'
'The board carefully considers issues raised by stakeholders and while there are limited associations between DPO and some individuals that are regrettable, the board is satisfied there is no evidence of wrongdoing by the DPO Group.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: