StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Premier Oil said it had appointed Alexander Krane as its chief financial officer ahead of the completion if its proposed merger with Chrysaor.
Krane would be appointed with effect from the later of completion of the merger and 15 April.
He would replace Richard Rose, who would resign as interim chief executive and finance director.
Krane was most recently investment director at Aker and had also been chief financial officer of the merged entity Aker BP.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: