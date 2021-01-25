StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services group Maintel said it expected to achieve revenue and adjusted earnings in line with guidance it delivered in September, despite the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns.
Cash generation in the year through December was 'strong', with net debt of £22.3 million better-than-expected.
'We are delighted to be able to announce that, despite the unforeseen second national lockdown in the fourth quarter, we were still able to achieve the goals we set out for our second half, while continuing to develop our business and position it for a competitive future,' chief executive Ioan MacRae said.
'That we were able to meet or exceed all our financial targets, while continuing to develop our capabilities and exceed 100,000 cloud seats, is a testament to our employees' talent and dedication.'
