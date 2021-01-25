StockMarketWire.com - Credit hire and legal services provider Anexo said annual adjusted profit would meet market forecasts as revenue growth topped its expectations.
Revenue growth has exceeded the board's expectations and adjusted pre-tax profit would be in line with current market expectations.
The company confirmed that the average number of vehicles on the road for FY 2020 would exceed that of 2019. The monthly totals of average number of vehicles road in edge, its credit hire division, had remained well ahead of those seen in the first half of the year despite the impact of second lockdown in November, the company said.
Monthly cash collections rose 'significantly' in Q4 2020 and reached a record high in December, it added. The Leeds office of Bond Turner was now fully operational and staff recruitment continues.
