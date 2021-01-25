StockMarketWire.com - Consumer gift packaging business IG Design said performance in the nine months to 31 December 2020 had been stronger than expected, and the full-year outlook remained in line with current market expectations.
Reported revenue had increased 5% year on year to approximately $737 million, driven by 'good' growth in the Americas as a result of the CSS acquisition and a better than expected performance in international, particularly in Europe,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said that while demand for the group's product offering remains robust, the ongoing restrictions, together with associated macro-economic challenges, create ongoing uncertainty.
At 8:04am: [LON:IGR] Ig Design Group PLC share price was 0p at 478p
