StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Asos confirmed that it was in exclusive discussions with the administrators of Arcadia over the acquisition of the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands.
'The board believes this would represent a compelling opportunity to acquire strong brands that resonate well with its customer base,' the company said.
'However, at this stage, there can be no certainty of a transaction and ASOS will keep shareholders updated as appropriate,' it added.
At 8:10am: [LON:ASC] Asos PLC share price was 0p at 4550p
