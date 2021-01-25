StockMarketWire.com - Fuel cell developer Proton Motor Power Systems said it had received a third order from a 'large international engineering and aerospace group' for four cell systems.
The order for the Proton Motor S8 systems was for the autonomous provision of energy and heat.
Proton said customer had indicated that there may be further follow-up orders in the pipeline.
At 8:38am: [LON:PPS] Proton Motor Power Systems PLC share price was 0p at 53p
