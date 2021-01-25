StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten miner W Resources said the head of its Spanish operations, Fernando de la Fuente, was retiring but would remain as a consultant to the company.
Fuente had been instrumental in helping to establish the company's recently completed La Parrilla mine.
'Pablo Neira, who has led the team at La Parrilla since November 2020, has worked alongside Fernando and is now driving the next stage of development and production growth at La Parrilla,' the company said.
At 8:55am: [LON:WRES] W Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.12p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
