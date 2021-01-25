StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group Ricardo said chief executive Dave Shemmans would stand down 'in due course', after more than 15 years in the role.
Ricardo said it would shortly initiate a process to recruit a successor.
'It is expected that Dave Shemmans will continue in his current role until such time as a successor is in place, contributing to a smooth transition,' it added.
At 8:59am: [LON:RCDO] Ricardo PLC share price was 0p at 352p
