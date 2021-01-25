StockMarketWire.com - East Africa focused miner Shanta Gold said its annual adjusted earnings had risen, as higher gold prices helped offset lower production.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December had increased $63.8 million, up from $47.7 million in 2019.
Shanta produced 82,978 ounces of the precious metal, down from 84,506 ounces in 2019 but within its guidance range of 80,000-to-85,000 ounces.
It forecast production in 2021 of around 80,000 ounces.
