StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration company Bowleven said New Age, the operator of the Etinde licence, had received formal approval to apply for a new Etinde exploitation agreement.
This would replace the existing Etinde exploitation agreement. which came into force by Presidential decree in January 2015, the company said.
'The new EEA would be for the production of hydrocarbons including the delivery of gas to thermal power plants or any other projects confirmed by the state,' it added.
At 9:29am: [LON:BLVN] BowLeven PLC share price was 0p at 4.04p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
