StockMarketWire.com - Diversified business group Barkby said it had exchanged contracts on a property development site in Malden, Essex.
The company also said it was now entering into legal negotiations with four tenants, who would enter into pre-let agreements for occupation at completion of the re-development.
'It is proposed that the Company will develop a 15,400 sq. ft. mixed-use retail and trade scheme at the site. Under the proposed development the site has an estimated gross development value of £6.0 million,' it added.
At 9:31am: [LON:BARK] share price was 0p at 19.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: