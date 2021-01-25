StockMarketWire.com - Pensana Rare Earths said it had submitted a planning application for a proposed $125 million rare earth oxide separation facility at the Saltend chemicals park in Humber, Yorkshire.

The facility was designed by Wood Group to become one of the world's largest producers of rare earth oxides.

Pensana Rare Earths said the application was expected to take up to three months to review.


At 9:33am: [LON:PRE] share price was 0p at 78p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com