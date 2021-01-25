StockMarketWire.com - Life science investment company Intuitive Investments said it had invested £250,000 to acquire 250 million ordinary shares of Microsaic Systems.
Microsaic is a technology company, which developed point-of-need mass spectrometers, designed to improve the efficiency of chemical and biological workflows.
The investment was conditional upon, amongst other things, each of the resolutions being passed at Microsaic's forthcoming general meeting on 4 February 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
