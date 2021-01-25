StockMarketWire.com - Gulf Investment Fund (GIF) has confirmed a final dividend of 3 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 30 June 2020.
GIF shareholders approved the dividend at the adjourned Annual General Meeting on 20 November 2020.
The dividend will be paid on 5 March 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register as of 5 February 2020.
At 1:16pm: [LON:GIF] Gulf Investment Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 share price was 0p at 1.31p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
