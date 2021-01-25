StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld has announced its new long-term incentive plan 2021 and amendments to its remuneration policy have been passed as ordinary resolutions at its general meeting.
The proposed resolutions were passed earlier today (25 January 2021), with the plan receiving 643,380,945 votes for and 273,724,194 votes against.
Chair Alicja Kornasiewicz said that with a 'significant number' of votes cast against the plan, its board will continue to engage with shareholders on 'remuneration matters' in the coming months.
Kornasiewicz added: 'We are pleased that the plan has been supported by a wide range of our shareholders.
'We carried out an extensive consultation with shareholders before proposing the plan and made amendments to reflect their feedback. We are grateful for the constructive manner in which they engaged with us and the time that they took to consider the proposal.'
At 1:33pm: [LON:CINE] Cineworld Group PLC share price was 0p at 43.84p
