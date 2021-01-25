StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Conroy Gold and Natural Resources has announced that it is to hold an EGM on 17 February to consider a technical change to the trading of shares.
The company said that the settlement system related to trading in its shares needs to move from CREST in London to Euroclear Bank in Belgium, with migration expected to occur on 15 March 2021 - a consequence of the end of the transition period following the UK's departure from the European Union.
The company stated that failure to migrate would remove its access to electronic trade settlement and has asked all shareholders to support the proposed resolutions.
If the resolutions proposed for the EGM are passed, the company's shares will continue to be traded on the AIM market in London.
Proxy voting is in operation, owing to the Health Service Executive in Ireland's COVID-19 guidance.
At 1:43pm: [LON:CGNR] Conroy Gold And Natural Resources PLC share price was 0p at 34p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: