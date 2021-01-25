StockMarketWire.com - Ukraine-focused property group Arricano Real Estate has reopened all of its shopping centres, following a temporary restriction being lifted by local authorities.
The restriction related to customer access to the company's retail shopping centres.
Chief executive Anna Chubotina said: 'We are very pleased to be able to re-open. We look forward to getting back to business as normal.'
At 2:03pm: [LON:ARO] Arricano Real Estate Plc share price was 0p at 0.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
