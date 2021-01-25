StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Bahamas Petroleum has announced the resignation of Leo Koot as director on 22 January for 'personal reasons'.
Koot joined the board on 24 August 2020 following the merger of Bahamas Petroleum with Columbus Energy Resources.
Chairman Bill Schrader said: 'Leo has made a valued contribution to the board of BPC since he joined on completion of the merger with Columbus, and we are sad that his personal circumstances require his resignation at this exciting time for our company.'
He will remain available to assist the company, as needed, under the terms of a consultancy agreement.
At 2:32pm: [LON:BPC] Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC share price was 0p at 3.44p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
