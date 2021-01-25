StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival has today announced a series of changes and cancellations to US-based voyages.
In a statement, the company said that its ships Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Valor's return to operations will be delayed until November 2021, meaning that trips planned from June onwards have been cancelled.
Additionally, Carnival Miracle's planned seasonal service from San Diego has been suspended until further notice, and sailings out of San Diego that were available for sale through April 2023 have been cancelled, with the exception of seven voyages to Hawaii, which will move to Long Beach.
Carnival said it has moved Carnival Radiance's dry dock and transformation to September, with a planned arrival to Long Beach in November this year.
The reposition to Long Beach will see Carnival Miracle assume the three- and four-day itineraries for Carnival Radiance from 3 May to 1 November, 2021, as well as the seven Hawaii voyages.
In addition, Carnival Miracle will launch a new program of four- and five-day cruises to Mexico during the winter season, beginning November 2021 and continuing through to April 2023.
President Christine Duffy said: 'Like so much about this current global situation, we are adapting our plans as circumstances evolve and we are able to confirm alternatives.
'We are disappointed that our return to seasonal ports like Norfolk and San Diego has been impacted and appreciate the support of those port partners and communities.'
