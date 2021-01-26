StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services group UDG Healthcare said it expected its adjusted earnings to rise 9-11% after its Ashfield and Sharp businesses achieved an improved first-quarter performance.
'The group has made a good start to the financial year with constant currency adjusted operating profit for the quarter to 31 December ahead of the same quarter last year,' UDG said.
Ashfield's adjusted operating profit was ahead of a strong comparative quarter last year, while Sharp's adjusted operating profit was well ahead, the company said.
For the full year, UDG said it expected its constant currency adjusted operating profit1 to be between 11% and 13% ahead of the $165.3 million reported in the 2020 financial year.
Constant currency adjusted diluted earnings per share also were expected to rise between 9% and 11%, ahead of the 47.7c reported that year.
'The group's strong balance sheet allows it to make further strategic acquisitions as those opportunities arise, complementing its continued underlying profit growth,' UDG added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: