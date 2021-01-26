StockMarketWire.com - Commercial real estate company Derwent London said it would appoint Mark Breuer as non-executive chairman from 1 February, to succeed John Burns, who was set to retire.
Breuer was a 'highly' experienced in business and corporate finance having operated at senior levels in the UK and abroad, the company said. He was currently serves on the board of DCC, as the senior independent director, and as a non-executive director of Arix Bioscience.
