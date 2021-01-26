StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investment company BB Healthcare Trust said it had renewed and amended its multi-currency revolving credit facility.
Under the terms of the amended RCF, the company was had access to draw down loans up to an aggregate value of $150 million. The new facility would expire in January 2022.
'The lender had been novated from Scotiabank (Ireland) Designated Activity Company to The Bank of Nova Scotia, London Branch,' the company said.
The company's borrowing policy was unchanged.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
