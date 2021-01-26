StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its dual combination asthma treatment had been approved in China.
The company's anti-inflammatory reliever, Symbicort Turbuhaler, was approved in China as a treatment to 'achieve asthma control in patients with mild asthma aged 12 years and older,' the company said.
The approval was based on positive results from the SYGMA 1 and SYGMA 2 phase 3 trials, which evaluated the efficacy of Symbicort Turbuhaler taken as-needed as an anti-inflammatory reliever compared with standard of care therapies in mild asthma.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
