StockMarketWire.com - Materials and textile brand HeiQ said it expected to revenue above market expectations thanks to strong sales from its antimicrobial technology, HeiQ Viroblock, used in facemasks.
Operating profit for 2020 was anticipated to be in line with market expectations as the company made record levels of investment, which would provide a strong platform from which it can achieve its long-term goals, HeiQ said.
The company's antimicrobial technology, HeiQ Viroblock, which was launched during the year, had been applied to over 1 billion facemasks.
'HeiQ's trading for the full year to 31 December 2021 has commenced in line with market expectations and management is confident about the Company's prospects for the year ahead,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
