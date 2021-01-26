StockMarketWire.com - Land and property group Harworth upgraded its outlook on performance following 'strong' operational performance in the second half of the year despite Covid-19 restrictions.
The company anticipated that EPRA NDV at 31 December 2020 would be ahead of its expectations.
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020 will be announced on 16 March 2021, the company said.
At 8:50am: [LON:HWG] Harworth Group Plc share price was 0p at 104.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
