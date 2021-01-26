StockMarketWire.com - The UK unemployment rate rose to 5.0% in the three months through November, up from 4.9% in the previous three months, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The rise was below market expectations for an increase to 5.1%.

The claimant count rose by 7,000, below expectations of an increase of 47,500.


