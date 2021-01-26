StockMarketWire.com - Animal feed additives maker Anpario lifted its expectations on profit following strong performances in the Americas, Europe and in China.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, sales were now expected to be not less than £30 million and profit to be 'well ahead' of expectations, the company said.
'There were strong performances in the Americas, Europe and in China where sales showed a strong recovery as farmers restocked their pig operations and the ban on the use of anti-biotic growth promoters in animal feed benefited sales of Orego-Stim,' the company said.
'The Middle East experienced continued weakness in the second half. The strongest growth was experienced in our subsidiaries where local sales teams were able to fully support customers throughout the pandemic,'it added.
The group expects to announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 17 March 2021.
At 9:36am: [LON:ANP] Anpario PLC share price was 0p at 455p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
