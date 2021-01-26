StockMarketWire.com - Office property investor Regional REIT said it had 95.5% of rent due for 2020.
The collection rate was in-line with the 96.9% of rent collected for the equivalent period in 2019.
As at 22 January, first-quarter rent collections were at 99.2%, second quarter at 97.4% and third quarter at 97.2%.
Fourth-quarter collection, adjusting for monthly rent and agreed collection plans, stood at 88.7%, in line with the equivalent date in 2019 when 88.8% had been collected.
'The company remains in supportive and ongoing discussions with tenants regarding the remainder of the outstanding rent, and expects to collect the vast majority of it in due course,' Regional REIT said.
