CN

27/01/2021 03:00 industrial profit


DE

27/01/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey


FR

27/01/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey


IT

27/01/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU


JP

27/01/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
27/01/2021 23:50 preliminary retail sales


US

27/01/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
27/01/2021 13:30 advance report on durable goods
27/01/2021 15:30 GfK consumer climate survey
27/01/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision

