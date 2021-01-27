StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Warehouse REIT said it had collected 95% of rent due in the December quarter, of which 3% had been deferred by agreement with customers.
The level of rent collection was higher than at the equivalent date for the March, June and September quarters.
For the financial year through March 2021, the company had now received 96% of rents due, which it said was expected to increase further over the quarter.
Warehouse REIT said it completed 19 new lettings and 24 lease renewals across 238,900 square feet of space over the three months through December.
The portfolio's total occupancy has increased by 0.6% to 94.9%, with effective vacancy just 2.6% excluding units under refurbishment or under offer to let.
The company also had completed the acquisition of 11 assets for a combined price of £80.2 million, at an average net initial yield of 6.3%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
