StockMarketWire.com - Cash shell Motif Bio said it was continuing to progress a potential reverse takeover deal involving a company in the healthcare sector.
Motif Bio said its shares would remain suspended from trading while the proposed deal was negotiated.
It said the target was UK-based antibody-drug conjugate discovery and development company, which used clinical experience to develop next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers.
'The Motif directors are encouraged by the way the proposed transaction is progressing and I look forward to providing our shareholders with further updates and additional information regarding the target in due course,' president and chief business officer Jonathan Gold said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
